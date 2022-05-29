Lockie Ferguson marked his return to the Gujarat Titans line-up for IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals with an impressive feat as he bowled the faster delivery of the competition. The Kiwi pacer clocked 157.3 kmph during the game, breaking the previous record held by Umran Malik of SRH.

Lockie Ferguson the new record holder. pic.twitter.com/YLXuAJe7Qc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022

