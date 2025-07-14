In the Major League Cricket 2025 final match, Kieron Pollard got out for a duck, in just the third delivery he faced. During the MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match, veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, facing his third delivery after coming in to bat at number five, tried to hit a shot ball from Kiwi bowler Lockie Ferguson. Kieron Pollard attempted to flick the ball towards the on-side, but instead, it just touched the wood and travelled straight to Washington Freedom wicketkeeper Andries Gous, who made no mistake in grabbing the catch. Gautam Gambhir Spotted Using ‘F-Word’ After Washington Sundar Dismisses Joe Root on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord’s (Watch Video).

Kieron Pollard Gets Out For A Duck:

OH DEAR OH DEAR ‼️ Polly’s out for a duck 🦆 pic.twitter.com/AqEnUthQv1 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 14, 2025

