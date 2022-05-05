Umran Malik has set a new record again as he bowled the fastest ball in IPL 2022 as he clocked 154.8 kph during Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, May 5. He broke his earlier record of bowling a 154 kph delivery in the competition.

