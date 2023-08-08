Wanindu Hasaranga showcased his prowess with the bat in hand as he smashed the fastest fifty of the Lanka Premier League 2023 so far. The right-hander, who is primarily known for his leg-spin bowling, took on the Galle Titans bowlers and hit them to all parts of the ground, scoring his half-century off just 18 balls. His effort helped B-Love Kandy score 203/5 in the first innings. 'I Just Absolutely Love Him, Want To Marry Him’ Ramiz Raja's Remark While Praising Babar Azam During LPL 2023 Goes Viral!

Wanindu Hasaranga Slams 18-Ball Half-Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)