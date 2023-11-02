Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was a proud father as he shared a video of his son Izhaan's training drill. Aged five years, the little boy was seen successfully completing a training drill swiftly and without any hiccups. He was assisted by a trainer who kept commanding instructions which he followed. Izhaan then gave his trainer a high-five after completing the drill at the end. Married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Malik, who is now seen actively participating in cricket shows on TV, shared the video on social media and wrote, "Fitness runs in the family. Like father, like son." Shaheen Afridi Becomes No 1 Ranked ODI Bowler As per Latest ICC Rankings, Pakistan Pacer Overtakes Josh Hazlewood to Reach Top Spot.

Watch Video:

Fitness runs in the family. Like father, like son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WNaurlybF5 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 1, 2023

