Shaheen Afridi has soared to the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, as per the latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The left-arm fast bowler has been one of Pakistan's best in recent times and starred with a three-wicket haul in his side's victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 a day ago. Afridi overtook Australia's Josh Hazlewood to get to the top spot in the ICC ODI Bowlers' rankings. Babar Azam Becomes Pakistan’s Sixth-Highest Run-Getter in International Cricket, Achieves Feat in PAK vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Shaheen Afridi Becomes No 1 Ranked ODI Bowler

New No.1 ranked bowler 👑 The Pakistan speedster leads the pack in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings ⬇️https://t.co/jB7vDWimfq — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2023

