Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland produced a stunning performance with the ball in hand during the last and the final Test of the three-match series against West Indies and the duo combined to bowl out West Indies for only 27 in the second innings. The series went well for the Australian bowlers and in the Latest Test bowling rankings Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland all feature. There are five fast bowlers in the top ten with Cummins third, Hazlewood fourth, Boland sixth, Lyon eighth and Starc tenth. It is a remarkable achievement secured for the golden generation of Australian bowling. Mitchell Starc Becomes Second-Fastest Bowler To Reach 400 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Five Australian Bowlers Feature in Top Ten Of Latest Test Rankings

