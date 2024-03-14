The former captain of the Sri Lanka cricket team Lahiru Thirimanne has suffered some minor injuries as he was met with a horrific accident on Thursday, March 14. Thirimanne and his family were en route to a temple when their car collided with a lorry in the Thirapanne area. A photo circulating on social media shows the front of their black car completely wrecked. Thirimanne is currently playing in the Legends cricket tournament for New York Superstar Strikers. Sri Lankan Pacer Pramod Madushan Produces A Beauty, Towhid Hridoy's Off Stump Goes For A Walk During BAN vs SL 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Have a Look at the Photos

Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne's vehicle was involved in a road accident in the Thirappane area of Anuradhapura early this morning (Mar 14). Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries and is safe. pic.twitter.com/iBzlfvS3vi— wajith.sm (@sm_wajith) March 14, 2024

