Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirmanne has announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-hander announced this development on social media, where he shared a picture of him celebrating a century and wrote, "Absolute honor to have the opportunity to represent the country. Thanks a lot for the 13 years of amazing memories and well wishes thru out my journey. See you on the other side." The 33-year-old thus retires, having played 44 Tests, 26 T20Is and 127 ODIs for Sri Lanka. Trent Boult Birthday Special: A Look at Career, Accomplishments of New Zealand Fast Bowler as He Turns 34.

