The Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 is around the corner and with that, the fixtures of the tournament are revealed. The tournament is in its season two now and will be starting from March 8, 2024. It will go on till March 19, 2024. There are a total of seven teams that will be competing against each other for a trophy. Starting on March 8, an opening ceremony will be followed by a match between Dubai Giants and New York Superstar Strikers. Then there will be two matches per day till March 18 and the tournament's final will be played on March 19. Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle Set To Feature in Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2.

Legends Cricket Trophy fixtures!

📅 Swipe through the thrill! Here's your ultimate guide to the Legends Cricket Trophy fixtures! Mark your calendars and gear up for a season of legendary clashes and epic showdowns! 🏏✨ #LegendsCricketTrophy2024 #LegendsCricketLeague #ClashofLegends #LCT90BALLS #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/3OpYjCCqNv — Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 (@lct90balls) March 5, 2024

