Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal has scalped seven wickets in his debut Test for Pakistan in foreign conditions of Australia. The bowling in first innings could be worse if not for Aamer's six-wicket haul. During an interview at the Perth Stadium, Aamer revealed his journey from being a Taxi driver to an International cricketer. He admitted at times thinking that his dream will remain unfulfilled because of the hardships but never gave up and reached his destination eventually. He said "Lots of people were pushing me to stop playing cricket and (saying) 'there's no hope. There's always hope." Marnus Labuschagne, Australia Batter, To Undergo Scan After Copping Blow to His Finger On Day 3 of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Aamer Jamal Narrates his Inspiring Journey

🗣️ "Lots of people were pushing me to stop playing cricket and (saying) 'there's no hope.' There's always hope." From Pakistan, to Hawkesbury in Sydney, back to Pakistan, and now a Test debut. It's been a journey for Aamir Jamal.@alisonmitchell | #AUSvPAK🗣️ pic.twitter.com/twaZGM5TgP — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2023

