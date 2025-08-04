Mohammed Siraj has emerged to be a new hero for Team India as he scalped two crucial wickets on Day 5 of India vs England fifth Test match at Oval and overall, his five-wicket haul powered India to a memorable win which also leveled the series 2-2. India are now unbeaten in two consecutive Test series away in England. Siraj, despite playing five matches in the series and taking a massive workload, was able to close down the game and bowled fast. After the match, Dinesh Karthik interviewed him for his reaction. Siraj said 'I always believe in myself, hamesha mai koi bhi situation me match jita sakta hu' (I always believe in myself, I can make my team win from any situation, always). Fans remembered his old quote of 'I Only Believe in Jassi Bhai' and noted the transition to the rise in self-belief throughout the ongoing series. They made the video viral on social media. 'I Only Believe in Siraj Bhai' Google India Reacts After Mohammad Siraj's 5-Wicket Haul Helps India Level Series Against England.

Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts With His Reaction

From "I only believe in Jassi bhai" To "Yeah, I always believe in Myself". Siraj you BEAUTY 😍 pic.twitter.com/XK6QRPUi5G — Divesh (@DiveshDDD) August 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Reveals His Story of 'Believing'

