Things didn't go well for India and Prasidh Krishna as Mohammed Siraj miscued a chance while fielding near the boundary line during India vs England fifth Test 2025. Harry Brook was batting with England under pressure and he took the aerial route against Prasidh Krishna, trying to thump him out of the ground. Mohammed Siraj was the deep fielder and he settled under the ball to grab the catch, but in the end lost his balance and stepped on the boundary rope. Prasidh already started celebrating when the ball was in the air but when the result didn't go in India's favour, he looked disappointed. It was a swift change in expressions from joy to despair and the video went viral on social media. Who Will Win Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 if India vs England Test Series Ends in 2-2 Draw?

Prasidh Krishna's Celebration Changes to Disappointment

