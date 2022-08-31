Australian cricketer David Warner wished Indians on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on social media. Warner, who calls India his second home, always shows love for the country where he has spent a lot of time due to international cricket and Indian Premier League participation. The left-handed batsman took to Twitter to share a beautiful photo of him wishing 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.'

See David Warner's Ganesh Chaturthi Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)