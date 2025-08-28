Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL title in 2025. After 18 years of failures, struggles and heartbreaks, they have finally crossed the line this season. They defeated Punjab Kings in the final of IPL 2025 to win their maiden title. RCB's victory elated the cricket fans in Karnataka and their celebrations reflected in the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 when a pandal with RCB theme was spotted in Karnataka. The organisers dedicated the theme to RCB's maiden title victory as they created a cricket ground with Ganpati idols as players. Netizens loved the art and the concept and made it viral on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Along With Wife Anjali, Son Arjun and Daughter Sara Offer Prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja, Seek Blessing From Ganpati Idol On Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Pandal With RCB Theme Spotted in Karnataka

Ganesh Pandal theme dedicated to RCB IPL victory.🫡 - Great gesture by Virat Kohli and RCB fan's ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BkrnwUmaaD — Manmohan (@GarhManmohan) August 28, 2025

