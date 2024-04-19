Mumbai Indians were able to defeat the Punjab Kings by nine runs in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match played at the Mullanpur Stadium. While defending 193 runs, MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee picked up three wickets a piece. Coetzee picked up the important wickets of Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone and Ashutosh Sharma after which he was adjudged with the 'best performance' by Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga after the match. Harmanpreet Kaur Comes to Support Mumbai Indians During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (See Post)

Gerald Coetzee Adjudged With 'Best Performance' Badge

