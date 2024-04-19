Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was seen supporting Mumbai Indians during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium. Harmanpreet plays for MI in the Women's Premier League but her team failed to make it to the final of the WPL 2024. MI shared the post for the same on their official Twitter handle. IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Says He Wants To Make an Impact With New Ball Following His Bowling Performance Against Punjab Kings

Harmanpreet Kaur Supports Mumbai Indians

