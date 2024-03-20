Glenn Maxwell came up with an impersonation of Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) training session ahead of their IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The star batter returned to cricket after a two-month hiatus and did not seem to miss a beat. But Maxwell was right behind him and copied his stance and the way he played his shots. Maxwell's impersonation of Kohli brought about some laughter in the training session. RCB recently underwent a change of name wherein the 'Bangalore' was renamed to 'Bengaluru'. IPL 2024 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Glenn Maxwell Copies Virat Kohli

