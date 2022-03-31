Glenn Maxwell is all set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore camp after the conclusion of his marriage ceremony. The Australian all-rounder shared an Instagram story of his and newlywed wife Vini's passport and wrote, "Let's go Royal Challengers Bangalore."

Here's His Instagram Story:

Glenn Maxwell joining RCB soon. pic.twitter.com/GAVPcL2L7y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2022

Glenn Maxwell's Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)