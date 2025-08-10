Glenn Maxwell showed incredible presence of mind to take a wonderful boundary catch for dismissing Ryan Rickelton during the AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 in Darwin on August 10. This incident happened in the last over of the match with South Africa needing 21 runs off six balls to win. Ryan Rickelton, who had scored 71 runs, attempted to hit a six off the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis and the ball seemed to clear the long-on fence, but Glenn Maxwell, who was fielding in that region, had other ideas. The Australian first jumped to grab the ball and realising that he was over the boundary line, tossed the ball in the air before landing outside the rope. He also ensured that he did not toss the ball too far, as he then jumped back in to complete the magnificent boundary catch, which eventually saw Australia come out on top by 17 runs. Australia Beat South Africa by 17 Runs in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Tim David, Josh Hazlewood Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

Watch Glenn Maxwell's Catch Here:

