Australia's chase of 292 has begun on a shaky note after losing four early wickets. Afghanistan pacers Naveen-ul-haq and Azmatullah Omarzai picked two wickets each to out Australia in all sorts of trouble in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Naveen struck in the second over of Australia chase to provide his side with the first breakthrough and then scalped another wicket in the sixth over. Azamatullah then picked two consecutive wickets in the ninth over, but missed his hat-trick by a whisker to leave Australia at 49/4. For the uninitiated, Afghanistan defeated England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands early. Ibrahim Zadran Becomes First Afghanistan Batsman To Score a Century in ICC World Cups, Achieves Feat During AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match.

Trouble for Australia

𝐀𝐳𝐦𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 🔥 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐞!@AzmatOmarzay picks two in two as Josh Inglis edges one to the first slip where @IZadran18 pouches on safely! 👏#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGvAUS | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/64RPf1x8Ik — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 7, 2023

AUS 49/4

IT IS SERIOUSLY COOKING NOW. 🇦🇫 Australia are in all sorts of trouble with 49/4. 🤯 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/jb4m7jliHo — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) November 7, 2023

