Glenn Phillips Shines as New Zealand Seal Series with 28-Run Win Over Bangladesh in 2nd T20I!!

Soumya Sarkar’s fighting half-century goes in vain as New Zealand win by 28 runs! They have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series 🎉#NZvBAN | https://t.co/MpgKA3t8p3 pic.twitter.com/blQKxF4aE9 — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2021

