Deepak Chahar took to social media to narrate a forgettable experience he had with food delivery app Zomato. The Chennai Super Kings and Indian cricket team fast bowler accused the company of committing 'fraud' while revealing that he did not receive an order with the app saying that the same was delivered. Chahar further revealed that he reached out to customer support who too claimed that the order was delivered and that he was being untruthful. Taking to 'X', formerly Twitter, Chahar narrated his ordeal while asking fans to share similar experiences. Zomato however responded to the post and apologised for the inconvenience caused while stating that they were looking into this matter. Later, Chahar also responded back stating that hunger cannot be compensated by money. Delhi Police Raise Awareness About Wearing Helmet With Rohit Sharma's Funny ‘Hero Nahi Banne Ka' Suggestion to Sarfaraz Khan During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Deepak Chahar Accuses Zomato of 'New Fraud in India'

new fraud in India 😂 . Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying 🤥 . M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story . pic.twitter.com/PwvNTcRTTj — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) February 24, 2024

Zomato Responds

Just wanted to highlight this as lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensate with money . — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) February 24, 2024

