Deepak Chahar took to social media to narrate a forgettable experience he had with food delivery app Zomato. The Chennai Super Kings and Indian cricket team fast bowler accused the company of committing 'fraud' while revealing that he did not receive an order with the app saying that the same was delivered. Chahar further revealed that he reached out to customer support who too claimed that the order was delivered and that he was being untruthful. Taking to 'X', formerly Twitter, Chahar narrated his ordeal while asking fans to share similar experiences. Zomato however responded to the post and apologised for the inconvenience caused while stating that they were looking into this matter. Later, Chahar also responded back stating that hunger cannot be compensated by money. Delhi Police Raise Awareness About Wearing Helmet With Rohit Sharma's Funny ‘Hero Nahi Banne Ka' Suggestion to Sarfaraz Khan During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Deepak Chahar Accuses Zomato of 'New Fraud in India'

Zomato Responds

