Hosts Mumbai Indians finally had their six-match winning run ended, after they lost to Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Winning the toss, visitors Gujarat Titans decided to field first. The side was successful in restricting hosts Mumbai Indians to a mere total of 155/8, which looked barely defendable at the Wankhede Stadium. Rashid Khan and Gerald Coetzee bowled below the economy of six, while Arshad Khan bowled at just six, being instrumental in putting MI's total low. Hosts Mumbai Indians looked in no mood to surrender early. Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets while leaking just 19 runs in four overs, Trent Boult was good too, giving away just 22 runs, while picking two wickets. Gujarat Titans were very slow with the bat. Shubman Gill only scored 43 runs after facing 46 balls. Jos Buttler played an important 30-run knock with him. This anchor-like innings and later some power hitting in the last over from Gerald Coetzee and Rahul Tewatia, when 15 was needed of GT's new target of 147 in 19 overs due to rain, the Titans won the match. It was a thriller, ending in the last ball, which again could have resulted in a super-over if the run-out happened. Ashwani Kumar Replaces Corbin Bosch As Concussion Sub After the Latter Retires Hurt Getting Hit By Prasidh Krishna's Bouncer During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

