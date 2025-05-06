Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch was hit on the helmet while batting during the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was the last over of the innings when Bosch landed two solid shots off Prasidh Krishna. The third ball was back of length at high pace and it hit Bosch on the head. Although he looked fine for then, he was later subbed off for Ashwani Kumar. Actress Avneet Kaur Spotted in the Stands of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Attending MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match Amid Instagram Controversy With Virat Kohli (See Pics).

Ashwani Kumar Replaces Corbin Bosch As Concussion Sub

