On Monday, November 27 the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans took to social media to announce Indian star batsman Shubman Gill as their new captain for IPL 2024 season. This update came after Hardik Pandya's transfer to Mumbai Indians was confirmed. Hardik Pandya was the captain for for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 season. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Traded to Mumbai Indians From Gujarat Titans, Cameron Green Traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore From MI

Gujarat Titans Announcement

Farewell and best wishes on your next journey. Go well, HP! #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/awCxZzXesc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)