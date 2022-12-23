Shivam Mavi, part of the talented group of U-19 cricketers that won the 2018 U-19 Cricket World Cup, is sold to Gujarat Titans for 6 crores. The fast bowler was picked by Gujarat Titans after Kolkata Knight Riders released him.

Shivam Mavi Signs For Gujarat Titans

And he is SOLD to the Gujarat Titans for INR 6 Crores 👏👏#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

