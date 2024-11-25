Jayant Yadav will now don the Gujarat Titans jersey during the IPL 2025 season. Titans secured a valuable deal for the off-spinner at the IPL 2025 mega auction at his base price of INR 75 lakh. The Titans have once again Jayant Yadav in their side as a good off-spin option. They have secured the most number of players as of now. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: RCB Sign Manoj Bhandage for INR 30 Lakh, Vipraj Nigam Joins Delhi Capitals for INR 50 Lakh.

Jayant Yadav in IPL 2025

