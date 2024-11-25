Karim Janat has found a team for the IPL 2025 season. Gujarat Titans jumped in to sign the Afghanistan all-rounder. Karim Janat came in during the acceleration round at the IPL 2025 mega auction. This will be a good opportunity to come under the limelight for the Afghanistan all-rounder. Titans sealed the deal for the base price of INR 75 lakh. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Delhi Capitals Sign Tripurana Vijay for INR 30 Lakh, Madhav Tiwari for INR 40 Lakh; Bevon Jacobs Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 40 Lakh.

Karim Janat in IPL 2025

