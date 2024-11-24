Kumar Kushagra is the first uncapped wicketkeeper to get sold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Kumar Kushagra has played for the Delhi Capitals in the past and has scored only three runs in four matches as of now. But GT secured the deal for INR 65 lakh. This will be a new opportunity for the wicketkeeper to shine in the IPL. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Robin Minz Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 65 Lakh, Gujarat Titans Sign Anuj Rawat for INR 30 Lakh; Aryan Juyal Sold to LSG for INR 30 Lakh.

Gujarat Titans Seal Deal for Kumar Kushagra

Kumar Kushagra will play for @gujarat_titans 🙌🙌



He's acquired for INR 65 Lakh 👌#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

