Gujarat Titans needed some muscle in their team and they decided to add the power hitter from West Indies to their squad for IPL 2025. Titans secured the deal for Sherfane Rutherford after a bidding war at INR 2.6 crore. This adds depth to their batting lineup and Rutherford can also prove to be a promising choice. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Azmatullah Omarzai Joins Punjab Kings for INR 2.4 Crore.

Sherfane Rutherford in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)