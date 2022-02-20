Gujarat Giants have unveiled their logo ahead of IPL 2022. The franchise wereb one of the two teams added to the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Hardik Pandya has been selected as the team captain. They also boast star players such as Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

New Gujarat Titans Logo

Gujarat Titans official logo. pic.twitter.com/2xchvMoLOO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)