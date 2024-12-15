The sixth match of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 will be played between the Qatar national cricket team and the Saudi Arabia national cricket team. The exciting clash will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 15. The Saudi Arabia vs Qatar match will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the lack of an official broadcaster for Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 means matches will not have live telecast viewing options on any TV channels. However, fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I match. On Which Channel Big Bash League 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BBL Matches Live Streaming Online?

Qatar Squad for Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024

Introducing the Qatar Cricket squad for the ILT20 Men's Gulf Cricket Championship - UAE 2024! 🇶🇦🏏 pic.twitter.com/43n4IYdFqB — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) December 13, 2024

