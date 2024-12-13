The UAE National Cricket Team is all set to battle it out against the Bahrain National Cricket Team in match 1 of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024. UAE vs Bahrain Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 match is all set to be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, December 13 and has a scheduled start time of 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, because of no official broadcaster Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 matches will not be telecasted live on any TV channels. But fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024. Jason Gillespie Steps Down as Pakistan Test Coach; Aaqib Javed Named Interim Replacement.

UAE Squad Against Bahrain in Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024

Muhammad Waseem to lead team UAE in the ILT20 Men's Gulf Cricket Championship 2024🏏🇦🇪

More details: https://t.co/T0kmhF7GN9 pic.twitter.com/P2nsh4tWbX— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)