India pacer Arshdeep Singh said he was gutted and devastated after his side was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022. India failed to book a spot in the final after being thrashed by England in the semifinal on Thursday, November 10, at Adelaide Oval. Arshdeep was brilliant in all the matches India has played but could not do anything in the semifinal clash. He took to Twitter, shared a couple of pictures of the game, and wrote, “It is a tough defeat for us to take but we will bounce back stronger. Grateful to all our fans all around the world.”

See Arshdeep Singh’s latest tweet:

Gutted and devastated by the result. It's a tough defeat for us to take but we will bounce back stronger. Grateful to all our fans all around the world who supported us throughout this world cup campaign🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/tmnHckFJcN — Arshdeep Singh (@arshdeepsinghh) November 11, 2022

