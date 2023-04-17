Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during Mumbai Indians' recent victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Arjun got a decent start to his IPL career and returned with a figure of 2-0-17-0 in his first match. This was also a very happy moment for Arjun's elder sister Sara Tendulkar. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara expressed her joy, saying "Happiest Sister Today #24". Sara was also present during Arjun's debut match in Wankhede Stadium. Arjun Tendulkar Reflects on His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match; Father Sachin Tendulkar Calls It a ‘New Experience’ (Watch Video).

Sara Tendulkar Expresses Her Joy as Brother Arjun Tendulkar Makes His IPL Debut

Sara Tendulkar Instagram Story (Image Credits - Instagram/@saratendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)