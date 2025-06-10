One of the most destructive middle-order batters in international cricket, South Africa's David Miller, celebrates his 36th birthday today (June 10). Miller has played 308 internationals for the South Africa national cricket team and amassed 7,202 runs, which include nine hundreds. The 36-year-old's T20 record is even more staggering with 11,343 runs and four centuries, making him one of the hottest 20-over players in the world. A fan favourite across the globe, birthday wishes for the star finisher flooded various social media platforms as well-wishers sent out messages on the batter's special day. Check out some of the fans' wishes for David Miller below. David Miller Scores Fastest Century in CT History, Shatters Virender Sehwag's 23-Year-Old Record.

Happy Birthday David Miller

Happy birthday David Miller pic.twitter.com/bVj69my3uZ — 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓪𝑒𝓵  (@Rolex8170) June 10, 2025

Greatest Finisher

Happy birthday sir David Andrew Miller,greatest finisher of this generation pic.twitter.com/zpgFSk5knS — Ashish (@117of57) June 10, 2025

Happy Birthday to My Unproblematic King

Happy birthday to my unproblematic king, David Andrew Miller 😫🩷🩷🩷 to me, you will always be the epitome of loyalty and commitment. Thank you for being you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nEzwwUBbAo — 🇿🇦🇿🇦 Sabeeha Majid 🏏/DA Miller stan account❤️ (@SabeehaMajid) June 10, 2025

The Finest MO Batter in Whiteball

Happy Birthday David Miller The Finest MO batter in Whiteball Clutch player for SA Steps up almost everytime Holds the record for most catches in T20IS and most innings played in T20IS without scoring a duck His maiden Odi 100 vs Wi a great knock pic.twitter.com/xzXdw7i8H5 — Sashank (@sas_3343) June 9, 2025

HBD David Miller

Happy Birthday, David Miller! Always amazed how he stayed unbeaten almost every time he went big: - 7 ODI centuries: 5 not outs. - 10 T20I 50+ scores: dismissed just once. - And his top 11 T20 scores? All unbeaten. He doesn’t just hit big, he walks off standing... https://t.co/l7LyWVE7Ah pic.twitter.com/CHQe8tp0VO — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) June 9, 2025

