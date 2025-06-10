One of the most destructive middle-order batters in international cricket, South Africa's David Miller, celebrates his 36th birthday today (June 10). Miller has played 308 internationals for the South Africa national cricket team and amassed 7,202 runs, which include nine hundreds. The 36-year-old's T20 record is even more staggering with 11,343 runs and four centuries, making him one of the hottest 20-over players in the world. A fan favourite across the globe, birthday wishes for the star finisher flooded various social media platforms as well-wishers sent out messages on the batter's special day. Check out some of the fans' wishes for David Miller below. David Miller Scores Fastest Century in CT History, Shatters Virender Sehwag's 23-Year-Old Record.

Happy Birthday David Miller

Greatest Finisher

Happy Birthday to My Unproblematic King

The Finest MO Batter in Whiteball

HBD David Miller

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)