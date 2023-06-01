India’s veteran cricketer, Dinesh Karthik, on Thursday, turned 38. As the wicketkeeper-batsman turns 38 years old, his fans from across the world started wishing the cricketer on his birthday, with many recalling his famous match-winning last-ball six against Bangladesh in the Nidahas trophy final.

'A True Soldier Of Team'

A true soldier of Team 🇮🇳, he's ready to face the 🔥 from any possible position in any given scenario. Right from his magical stumping on debut to opening the batting in a Test series in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, he's seen & done it all. Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik ❤️pic.twitter.com/EG5oMbHiY4 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 1, 2023

'One of The Finest Wicketkeeper Batters in India'

Happy birthday, Dinesh Karthik! One of the finest wicketkeeper batters from India. The hero of Nidahas Trophy, the finisher of RCB, 2022 was one of his best ever in the IPL. A Commentator as well now! pic.twitter.com/qgKhfl8zrN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2023

'One of The Most Underrated Cricketers'

Wishing you a very Happiest Birthday DK @DineshKarthik 🤩. Keep Rocking Champ. Underrated player in the cricket Era ✨#HBDDineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/j3TnfkvXWZ — 𑀭𑀢𑁆𑀷𑀸||ரத்னா|| (@48Rainaist3) June 1, 2023

'Hero of Nidahas Trophy'

Happy birthday, Dinesh Karthik! One of the finest wicketkeeper batters from India. The hero of Nidahas Trophy, the finisher of RCB, 2022 was one of his best ever in the IPL. A Commentator as well now! pic.twitter.com/KclVfRJ62X — Pankaj Rawat 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@MSDhonipankaj) June 1, 2023

'Great Finisher For RCB'

. Happy birthday #dineshkarthik ♥️♥️ One of the best & finest wicket keeper in India, Great finisher for #rcb 🔥. Keep going strong, 💪. @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/d3EN7hbOqN — .Das🦋 (@impeter_00) June 1, 2023

'Happy Birthday RCB Starboy'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)