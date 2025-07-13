One of the best batters of the current generation, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, celebrates his 41st birthday today (July 13). Born July 13, 1984, du Plessis led the South Africa national cricket team across formats with much success and played 262 internationals, amassing 11,198 runs, with 23 hundreds and 83 fifties. Du Plessis has featured in the IPL for RCB, DC, and CSK, winning the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and 2021. The South African opener is a fan favourite, and was flooded with messages on his birthday by well-wishers on the internet via social media apps. Check out fans' birthday wishes for Faf du Plessis below. Faf du Plessis Slams Third Major League Cricket Hundred To Become Batter With Most Tons, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs MI New York MLC 2025 Match

- 11,198 international runs. - 23 international hundreds. - 4,773 IPL runs. - POTM in IPL Qualifier 1 in 2018 - POTM in IPL Qualifier 2 in 2019. - POTM in IPL Final in 2021. - 730 runs in IPL 2023.

