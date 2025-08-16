Australia national cricket team all-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrated his 35th birthday on August 16. The veteran cricketer was born in August 1989 in Perth. The 36-year-old is a powerful batter and a decent speedster. Stoinis has been a mainstay in Australia's limited-overs sides. The star cricketer is a two-time ICC white-ball title winner, having won the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 Cricket World Cup. On his 36th birthday, fans shared heartwarming birthday wishes for Marcus Stoinis on social media. Marcus Stoinis Backs Private Investment in Big Bash League, Keeps Focus Firm on Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Happy Birthday, Marcus Stoinis!

Happy Marcus Stoinis day to those who celebrate pic.twitter.com/VZ7y7krleX — pri. (@moxrhodes) August 16, 2025

Marcus Stoinis Birthday

Happy Birthday Marcus Stoinis pic.twitter.com/eY44eAaV3o — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) August 16, 2025

Happy Birthday, 'World Cup Pedigree in Both Formats'

🏆 World Cup pedigree in both formats 🔥 1,495 ODI runs & 48 wickets ⭐ 1,245 T20I runs & 45 wickets 💥 A true all-round package! Happy Birthday to the Aussie all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis! 🎉💥#Birthday#Cricket#MarcusStoinis#Sportskeeda — ✨ Kóhlien (@kohlien) August 16, 2025

Birthday Greetings by Fan for Marcus Stoinis

Birthday Greetings, Mr. Marcus Stoinis. Six Sixes in an Over: Stoinis once smashed six sixes in a single over in a practice match for the National Performance Squad against the National Indigenous Squad in Brisbane (2015). However, since it was a non-sanctioned practice game, it… pic.twitter.com/C6O7Sj6CZg — Mr. Athar not Ali Khan 🇮🇳🏏 (@cricdrugs) August 16, 2025

'Happy Marcus Stoinis Day'

happy marcus stoinis day to everyone who celebrates 🫶🏼 — ⁷ (@luvmusings) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)