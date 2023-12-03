Indian Women's Cricket legend and former Indian Captain Mithali Raj celebrated her birthday on December 3, Saturday. A trailblazer in the field of women's cricket, the former Indian captain turned 41 in 2023. Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media, wishing Mithali with the post reading 'Happy Birthday! May your day be as splendid as your career'. Happy Birthday Mithali Raj! BCCI Wishes Former Indian Women's Team Captain As She Turns 41.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Mithali Raj On Her Birthday

Happy Birthday, @M_Raj03! May your day be as splendid as your career. 🏏 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 3, 2023

