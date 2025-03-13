Currently, out of favour from Team India, pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates his 31st birthday on March 13. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended their warm wishes for the pacer on his special day on social media platform X. Siraj, 31, has featured in 96 internationals for India, picking up 185 wickets, and recently was part of India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024. Siraj is also an ICC ODI World Cup Runner-Up and an Asia Cup winner. Check out BCCI's wish for the Gujarat Titans' fast bowler below. Mohammed Siraj Birthday Special: A Look at Memorable Moments of India National Cricket Team Pacer's Career As He Turns 31.

BCCI Wishes Mohammed Siraj

Wishing #TeamIndia pacer and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner, Mohd. Siraj, a very Happy Birthday 😎🎂@mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/4EbfshVESO — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2025

