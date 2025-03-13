Mohammed Siraj, India national cricket team and Gujarat Titans' fast bowler has turned 31 today, on March 13 and on this special day, fans have shared birthday wishes for him. Born in Hyderabad on March 13, 1994, the right-arm pacer made his debut for the India national cricket team in 2017 in a T20I against New Zealand. Mohammed Siraj has featured in 36 Test matches, 44 ODIs and 16 T20Is where he has picked up 100, 71 and 14 wickets respectively. The pacer has featured for RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL and will be seen playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Take a look at some birthday wishes by fans for the pacer. 'Towel Bandh Ke Aakey Hug Kara' Mohammed Siraj Reveals Shubman Gill's Immediate Reaction After Gujarat Titans Signed Pacer at IPL 2025 Auction (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj!

Happy Birthday to talented Mohammed Siraj! Your passion, skill, and sportsmanship on the cricket field inspire us all. Wishing you a year of victories, milestones, and continued success. May God bless you with unparalled success & joy. GBY!@mdsirajofficial#Cricketer… pic.twitter.com/GkOUgCUwEl — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) March 12, 2025

Happy Birthday Siraj (From a RCB Fan)

Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj 💔 pic.twitter.com/8aCkqmqENN — MaidenMeet (@maidenmeet) March 12, 2025

Another Fan's Birthday Wish for Mohammed Siraj

Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj ❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/NIUrYQEuCG — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) March 12, 2025

'Happy Birthday Miyan Magic'

Happy birthday miya magic 🙌😍 — Mr.Znn99 (@znn_9999) March 12, 2025

'Happy Birthday Siraj Miya'

Happy Birthday Siraj Miya 🎂💙 — 𝚜 (@Shiv_SG77) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)