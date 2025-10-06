India national cricket team bowling coach and ex-South Africa legend, Morne Morkel, celebrates his birthday today (October 6). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and wished their current all-format bowling coach a happy birthday, who joined the Men in Blue support staff in August 2024. Morkel has been a crucial member of the Team India staff, with bowling pushing out performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and Asia Cup 2025. As a South African national team pacer, Morkel, between 2006 and 2018, featured in 247 internations, claiming 544 wickets, while scoring 1234 runs. Fans can check out BCCI's wish for Morkel below. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla Reacts to Australia A Players Falling Sick During One-Day Series Against India A, Says ‘Everyone Eating Same Food; They May Have Contracted Infection’

BCCI Wishes Morne Morkel

Guiding the bowling troops with experience and grace! 🙌 Wishing #TeamIndia Bowling Coach Morne Morkel a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏@mornemorkel65 pic.twitter.com/RA2DZFF313 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2025

