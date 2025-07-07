MS Dhoni was born on July 07, 1981. Coming out from a middle-class family in Ranchi, MS Dhoni turned out to be one of the biggest cricketers in the history of India and one of the most successful captains ever. He won all the three ICC titles with India and also reached the number one spot in Test rankings captaining Team India. MS Dhoni also won five IPL while being the Chennai Super Kings captain. Because of having so much success, Dhoni has a huge fan following. As he celebrates his 44th birthday on June 07, 2025, FIFA World Cup wished him with a 'Happy Thala Day' post. The post had the pictures of iconic footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Son Heung-Min who have successfully donned the jersey no 7 which is the jersey no of MS Dhoni as well. MS Dhoni Celebrates 44th Birthday By Cutting Cake, Former India National Cricket Team Captain Feeds Friends With His Own Hands (Watch Video).

FIFA World Cup Shares 'Happy Thala Day' Wish For MS Dhoni

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)