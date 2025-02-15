Naseem Shah was born on February 15, 2003. Star Pakistani cricketer broke on the scene at a very young age and went to be one of the most reliable bowlers Pakistan have up their ranks. Naseem's performance in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, specially in the final is still a matter of discussion among fans. As he celebrated his 22nd birthday on February 15, 2025, fans showered wishes on him making his special occasion more special. Will O’Rourke, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell Shine As New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Lift Tri-Nation Series 2025 Title.

Happy 22nd Birthday

Happy 22nd Birthday Naseem Shah! Unpopular opinion: he is way better player than Shaheen Shah Afridi in every way pic.twitter.com/WzYFD2tO04 — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) February 15, 2025

Ice Cold, Drip, Aura

happy birthday to naseem shah, ice cold, drip, aura, character, vibe, dawg, HIMpic.twitter.com/t8xIbxhJG8 — rania. (@boysplayedwell0) February 15, 2025

Another Fan Wishes Naseem Shah

Happy Birthday Little Champ

Happy birthday little champ @iNaseemShah, that injury silenced your thunder just as you were peaking but now is your chance to show everyone you're still that same unstoppable Naseem. Wishing you all the best. Lots of love and prayers for you, chah jao larkay pic.twitter.com/I4iwnipZNc — Bisma. (@aclockworkcutie) February 15, 2025

Happy Birthday Naseem Shah

Happy birthday Naseem Shah Wish you do more for Pakistan in cricket pic.twitter.com/Z8bFwPm404 — ЅᏦᎽ (@13hamdard) February 15, 2025

Happy Birthday Naseem

Happy birthday Naseem, may your name be graced with more wickets and records. Wishing you a healthy and happy life. InshaAllah you'll rise even more and make Pakistan proud ❤💚 @iNaseemShah pic.twitter.com/E8uKDmjGaH — شاذان (@iShazan_Pak) February 15, 2025

Naseem 'the Superstar' Shah

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO NASEEM THE SUPERSTAR SHAH 🎂🎈❤️ CT mn strong Wala comeback chahiay hmin 😕#NaseemShah #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/gx1vOrQdii — Iqra Khan Niazi (@iqrakhanniazi) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)