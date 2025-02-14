Karachi [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): A four-wicket haul by Will O'Rourke followed by half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped New Zealand secure the tri-nation series title by beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at Karachi on Friday.

With this win, NZ has got plenty of momentum ahead of its ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener against the same opponent, taking place at the same venue on February 19. Their unbeaten run in the series will be a huge confidence booster for the players.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Will O'Rourke struck early, removing the danger-man Fakhar Zaman (10 in 15 balls) early. Pakistan had a brief moment of relief when Babar Azam (29 in 34 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Saud Shakeel (8) put on 30 runs for the second wicket. But Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith removed both in quick succession, leaving Pakistan reeling at 54/3 in 11.5 overs.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Agha, the captain and his deputy, put up an 84-run stand to stabilise the innings. However, they were both removed before they could complete their fifties, for 46 in 76 balls, with four boundaries and a six, and 45 in 65 balls, with a four and six respectively. Pakistan sunk to 161/5 in 36.5 overs.

After that, there were not any massive partnerships for Pakistan, though Tayyab Tahir (38 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Faheem Ashraf (22 in 21 balls, with two fours), put up a fight. Pakistan was skittled out for 242 runs in 49.3 overs.

O'Rourke (4/43) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis, getting crucial wickets of Fakhar and Rizwan. Bracewell (2/38) got crucial wickets of Babar and Salman. Nathan and Jacob Duffy got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, Naseem Shah did get Will Young (5) early, continuing his poor run in the series.

A 71-run stand for the second wicket followed between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson. Salman came in clutch, cleaning up Williamson's stumps for 34 in 49 balls, with three fours and a six. NZ was 76/2 in 17.2 overs.

Naseem got Conway two runs short of his fifty at 48 in 74 balls, with five fours. A poor attempt at hooking went into the hands of Abrar Ahmed, reducing NZ to 108/3 in 24.2 overs.

Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell produced a partnership that helped the Kiwis get back in the game. Mitchell continued his fine run with the bat, completing a 56-ball fifty with five fours before a fine caught and bowled by Abrar ended his knock at 57 runs. NZ was 195/4 in 39 overs.

Latham reached his half-century in 60 balls, with four boundaries, putting on a fine stand with Glenn Phillips, which was ended by Shaheen Shah Afridi by cleaning up Latham for 56. NZ was 232/5 in 44.1 overs.

NZ secured a comfortable five-wicket win with Phillips (20*) and Michael Bracewell (2*) unbeaten.

Naseem (2/43) did deliver a solid spell; however, he did not get much help from other bowlers. (ANI)

