A T20 specialist, England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt celebrates his birthday today (August 28). Born in August 1996, Salt is known for being an aggressive opener who has shone for the England national cricket team during the title-winning ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under and has had successful IPL campaigns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 and with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025. Salt played a crucial role for both KKR and RCB at the top of the batting order, scoring 435 and 403 runs, respectively. A fan favourite, Salt is known for being quite jovial and is seen enjoying his time off the field as well, a trait that attracts cricket fans across the globe. Users flocked to the social media platform X and wished Salt a happy birthday on his special occasion. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Addresses Heartfelt Letter To Fans First Time After Stampede, IPL 2025 Champions Announces 'RCB Cares' (See Post)

'King Phil Salt'

Happy Birthday King Phil Salt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HzxX3ZdcMl — 🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DineshX18) August 28, 2025

Fan Call Phil Salt RCB's Lucky Charm

Happy Birthday, Phil Salt! 🎂 Thanks for bringing the IPL winning luck and trophy home to RCB! pic.twitter.com/uoTYLCLb22 — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) August 27, 2025

Happy Birthday Phil

Happy Birthday, Phil Salt ❤️🫶🏻 No RCB fan will ever forget that iconic catch of yours the first moment that gave us hope in the Final.❤️ pic.twitter.com/i49f4QL2BU — 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲_𝟏𝟖 (@Bunnyy_tweetz) August 28, 2025

Fan Wishes Phil Salt on Special Occasion

Happy birthday phil salt ❤️pic.twitter.com/SI1oTGc3iC — Rohit VK¹⁸ (@joee__21) August 28, 2025

'Happy Birthday Salty'

- Phil Salt went to the UK and then came back from the UK and reached Ahmedabad at 3 am on Finals Day. When match almost out of the hands, Salt took an outstanding catch 🫴 and changed the Momentum 🔥 Happy Birthday Salty 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/PnDAa4zPtp — Praneeth VK (@fantasyy_d11) August 28, 2025

Happy birthday Phil Salt we all RCB fans love you ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/IgKb6eh64m — Ankur (@flick_class) August 28, 2025

