India's lanky pace bowler Prasidh Krishna celebrates his 29th birthday today (Feb 19). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the player on his special occasion via social media platform 'X'. Krishna has featured in 22 internationals for India, and has claimed 37 wickets, 29 in ODIs, and eight in T20Is, however, is yet to play a Test, despite coming close on a few occasions. Krishna has also been unfortunate with injuries plaguing the bowler on key moments. Check out BCCI's wish below. BCCI Hands New SOP Guidelines for All ICC Champions Trophy 2025-Bound Cricketers, Restrictions Imposed On Individual Staff: Report.

BCCI Wishes Prasidh Krishna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)