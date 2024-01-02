Renuka Singh Thakur has developed herself to be the strike bowler for India Women since she has first made her appearance for the Women in Blue. Her control of movement and the hunger for success has powered to be the frontline wicket taker for Team India, On January 2, 2024 she celebrated her 28th birthday. BCCI took the opportunity to wish her on the special occasion. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024: Star All-Rounder Deepti Sharma Determined To Break Australia’s 16-Year-Old Win Streak.

BCCI Wishes Renuka Singh Thakur

Here's wishing #TeamIndia pacer Renuka Singh Thakur a very happy birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/QYM1cm07X5 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)